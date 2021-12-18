By Steve Agbota

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a container loaded with guns and ammunition at the terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the TICT.

Sunday Sun learnt that the container was reportedly declared as plasma television, but on examination, Customs discovered it to be loaded with cartons of guns.

However, the incident was surprising to the examination officers and the clearing agent because the shipper made very feeble attempt at concealing the firearms.

Confirming the development to newsmen on the NCS media friends platform on Saturday morning, Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Customs, Mr Uche Ejesieme, said the Command was briefed by its officers about the case of the gun import.

Sources told our correspondent that the clearing license used to clear cargo was commercialised, this means that the clearing agent owning the license sublet it for a fee for another person to use.

When he was contacted by our correspondent, Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Customs, Mr Uche Ejesieme confirmed the report of the gun import

According to him, further examination are being made to confirm the quantity, adding that information are still sketchy at the moment.

“I wish therefore to confirm that a container suspected to be laden with arms and possibly ammunition was intercepted.

“Following this development, the command intimated the terminal operators and requested that the suspected container be transferred to our enforcement unit for 100% examination.

“This suffices that the information is still sketchy but we do hope that comprehensive information would be availed after the 100% examination, following which we will communicate officially to the Customs management as well our zonal coordinator in line with service protocol,” he stated.

