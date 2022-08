Former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye and ex-governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, may leave prisons any moment, in line with the amnesty granted them by the Federal Government.

Dariye and Nyame who were convicted for alleged corruption and serving various jail terms were recently pardoned by the Council of State.

Daily Sun gathered that the formalities for their release have been completed and that may would breathe air of freedom any moment from now.