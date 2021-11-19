From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy has hit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State following the death of one of the governorship aspirants for the 2023 election, Kenneth Okpara.

Okpara died at the early hours of Friday at a hospital in Warri.

He was said to be battling kidney disease for the past three years before finally succumbing to the debilitating ailment.

The politician was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, where doctors confirmed that his condition had deteriorated with blood clot on his brain.

The medics said he needed an operation, and added that his chance of survival was 50/50.

Okpara was a former commissioner in the state during the second tenure of immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan between 2011 and 2015.

He was in charge of the Ministry of Economic Planning before being deployed to the Ministry of Finance following minor cabinet shake up by Uduaghan.

Okpara who hailed from Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, joined the race to succeed the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.