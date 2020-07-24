Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni, made this disclosure after the duo met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although Dogara declined to speak after the meeting, Mai Buni told State House Correspondents that the former Speaker “is now a member of APC.”

Speaking in the purpose of the meeting, Buni said: “We paid courtesy call on the President in continuation of our effort to rebuild the party. We are here to see Mr. President and brief him on the developments.”

On why he was with Dogara, the Yobe governor said: “They shouldn’t be surprised because the former Speaker is a member of the APC and he is because the reason he left the APC is no more there.”

Asked if he was back to the APC, Buni replied: “Yeah, he’s back.”

On the President’s reaction, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee said: “He welcomed him. He’s happy with the development. That’s what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party.”

On how far he will go to get everybody back, Buni said: “Well, we are meeting all our aggrieved members particularly who have interest in coming back to the party. They should feel free to do so. We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance.”

On how long it’s going to take to see the end of all crises, he replied: “Shortly In sha Allah.”

On the assurance he is giving the returnees, Buni said: “We will do justice to all our members and that’s what will bring peace and that is why will guarantee peaceful coexistence, that is what will bring the consolidation of the party, the rebuilding of the party. Without doing justice, you cannot achieve that and we are sure of doing justice to all our members.”

Asked reconciliation was part of the 2023 strategy, he said: “Well, of course, not only 2023 strategy, this party, we are rebuilding the party to outlive all of us. It’s not only about specific time or period, its not about election, its not about electioneering. It is about building a party.”