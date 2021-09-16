By Adewale Sanyaolu

At a period when most Ministries Departments and Agencies(MDAs) are struggling to met their 2021 revenue budget, the Department of Petroleum Resources has set an additional revenue target of N5 trillion by December this year.

Director, DPR, Mr.Sarki Auwalu, stated this when a paid a visit to the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund(PTDF), Mr. Bello Gusau, in Abuja yesterday.

Auwalu explained that as at the end of August, over 70 per cent of the initial N3.2 trillion revenue target had been realised, prompting the agency to set a new N5 trillion target.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.