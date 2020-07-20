From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), Kemerbrandikumo Pondei on Monday collapsed as he was being quizzed by the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC investigating alleged N81.5billion irregular expenditure by the commission.

Pondei was immediately rushed out by some of his aides, assisted by some security agents.

Consequently, the acting chairman of the panel, Thomas Eriyotimi adjourned the session for 30 minutes.

Details soon….