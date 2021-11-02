From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The drama at the Imo State House of Assembly took another dimension on Tuesday as the deputy speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu, was impeached by 18 members of the house while 6 earlier suspended lawmakers were recalled.

Iwuanyanwu was removed under presence of heavy security during a plenary after the member representing Orlu State constituency, Ekene Nnodim submitted a resolution signed 18 out of the 27 lawmakers of the house.

The speaker, Paul Emeziem, who presided over the plenary hit his gravel in consent to the removal of Iwuanyanwu.

Meanwhile,the state house of Assembly has recalled 6 suspended lawmakers of the state legislature.

This came four months after the speaker, Paul Emeziem had controversially suspended the lawmakers on what he tagged ” unpalamentary conduct”.

The suspension which happened on July, 8 attracted wide condemnation from the people of the state.

But on October 6, a suit challenging the suspension of the 6 lawmakers was struck out by a court in Owerri.

Counsel to the embattled lawmakers, Kingdom Okere, told our correspondent that the suit was struck out after his clients and the Assembly leadership reached a consensus.

Emeziem, during the plenary announced that the suspended lawmakers had repented hence the lifting of the four months old ban.

The lawmakers are, Kennedy Ibe( Obowo), Onyemaechi Njoku( Ihitte Uboma), Uche Ogbuagu( Ikeduru), Anyadike Nwosu( Ezinihitte Mbaise), Philip Ejiogu, ( Owerri North), and Dominic Ezerioha( Oru West)