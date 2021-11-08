The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem has been impeached as the Speaker during the House plenary session today following several allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The former Speaker was impeached following the unanimous decision of the 19 members out of 27 lawmakers in a signed letter read on the floor of the house which accused the former Speaker of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh who is the member representing Obowo State Constituency has been sworn in immediately as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Recall that over the past weeks, the former Speaker Paul Emeziem has been called out to resign and several groups in the state calling on his colleagues to suspend him over what they described as unconstitutional and undemocratic activities of the former Speaker in the State Assembly ranging from Anti-party activities, withholding of members allowances, illegal suspension of 6 members, amongst many other things.

