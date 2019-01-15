Christopher Oji

It was mild drama this afternoon as the new Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, came to take over from Imohimi Edgal only to be told that the scheduled hand over would no longer hold.

A hand over had been scheduled for 3 o’clock and the new CP Egbetokun, had stormed the command with his convoy and met Edgal who was prepared for the handing over.

It was gathered that as they were having a closed-door meeting, a phone call believed to be from the newly-decorated Inspector General of Police came in and directed that the handing and taking over should be cancelled till further notice.

Edgal who briefed the press in company with Egbetokun said: “Gentlemen of the press, are you here for the handing over and taking over? Are you here because you love me or you are eager for me to leave? Well, there is a directive that the status quo should remain till further notice.”

Egbetokun who came with his chair, other personal effects and personal staff, left the command immediately. He only said: “We are government agents and we are always taking directives.”

As Edgal was leaving for Abuja to meet the new IGP, Abubakar Adamu Mohammed Lafia, gunshot salute rang out apparently in his honour.

