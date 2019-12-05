Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of the Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore.

His release is coming barley four hours after Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court gave the agency 24-hours ultimatum to release him from detention.

According to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the DSS had no justifiable reason to continue to hold the defendants in custody, after she signed the warrants for the release of the defendants from custody.