From Uche Usim, Abuja

An early morning inferno on Wednesday razed some parts of the basement of the Finance Ministry headquarters.

The fire sprang reportedly from electricity fluctuation that breached the inverter batteries used as alternate voltage to power some sensitive equipment in the building, Daily Sun has learnt.

From the breached batteries came multiple sparks that eventually set the basement on fire.

A fire service truck on the premises was immediately deployed to tend the fire, thereby avoiding a major disaster.

Another fire truck from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service also raced to the scene to serve as a backup.

Although no life was lost, the pungent smoke that billowed from the basement nearly choked a cleaner who was there at the time.

It was further gathered that the batteries of inverters were due for replacement.

A senior official at the ministry told Daily Sun that a full-blown investigation would be carried out to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the fire.

“I’ve not been to the Ministry today. I’m on my way to see things for myself. But there will be an investigation into this. This is the fiscal economic headquarters of the country and fire issues won’t be taken lightly,” he said.