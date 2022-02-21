From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Deputy speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Odefa Obasi, has been impeached.

Odefa was impeached Monday morning by 15 members of the House.

A letter read by the Speaker of the House,Mr. Francis Nwifuru, claimed that his removal followed his purported resignation as a member of the House.

He was subsequently replaced with the former Deputy Leader of the House, Mr. Kingsley Ikoro.

Ikoro represents Afikpo North West Constituency in the House.

Details later…