From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
The Deputy speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Odefa Obasi, has been impeached.
Odefa was impeached Monday morning by 15 members of the House.
A letter read by the Speaker of the House,Mr. Francis Nwifuru, claimed that his removal followed his purported resignation as a member of the House.
He was subsequently replaced with the former Deputy Leader of the House, Mr. Kingsley Ikoro.
Ikoro represents Afikpo North West Constituency in the House.
Details later…
