From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki.

No fewer than 20 members of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly have arrived the conference hall of the Ebonyi Speaker’s Quarters, the venue of an emergency press conference by the lawmakers.

The lawmakers who are all of the PDP are expected to speak on the trending report of their planned defection to the All Progressive Congress(APC) .

The 24 lawmakers were said to have been meeting since Sunday evening towards convincing the members to accept the defection move.

At the meeting which lasted till Monday morning, it was gathered that some of the lawmakers had opposed the defection.

But the number of the lawmakers who have arrived for the press conference was an indication that the overwhelming majority of the house members may have accepted the defection move.

Recall that the social media was awash on Saturday with reports that the Governor of the state ,Chief David Umahi,had perfected his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) after meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party in Abuja on Friday.

Upon returning from Abuja on Saturday the Governor was reported to have met with the lawmakers and directed them to declare for the APC ahead of his formal defection.

The defection rumour was further strengthened by a statement issued by the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Ogah, of the APC commending the Governor for defecting to the progressive party.

At the time of filling this report the lawmakers were eagerly expecting the arrival of the Speaker, Mr. Francis Nwifuru ,for the formal commencement of the press conference.

