From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has resigned his membership of the party and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwebonyi defected to the ruling party on Saturday alongside some state Executive Committee members of his former party.

According to Nwebonyi ,others who decamped to the APC with him are all the Chairmen of the 13 Local Government Area Chapters of the PDP including the Chairmen of 171 Wards of the Party.

The defection took place at the Pa Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki Saturday morning.

He was received by the Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Stanley Okoroemegha and other leaders of the party.

Giving reasons for his defection to the APC, Nwebonyi said they were dissatisfied with both the national and zonal leadership of the PDP.

He also cited marginalization of the Southeast zone by the PDP, violation of the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki which recognized him as the authentic chairman of the party, and their inability to work with the present leadership of the Party at the zone as some of the reasons behind the defection.