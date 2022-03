From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has nominated Iduma Enwo Igariwey as replacement for Governor David Umahi.

The PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who disclosed this, on Tuesday, said the party’s action is in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked Umahi and his deputy Kelechi Igwe.

Ayu said Mr Fred Udeogu has also been nominated as deputy governor.