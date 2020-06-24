Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A virtual meeting of the National Economic Council earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday has been postponed.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who chairs the NEC, with all state governors and a few relevant ministers as members, made the announcement, Wednesday evening.

The Permanent Secretary/Secretary, NEC, Olusola Idowu, announced the postponement in a memo tagged “radio message” dated June 24, 2020 and addressed to all state governors.

The message was titled “Notice of postponement of the 105th (5th in 2020) meeting of the National Economic Council.”

It read, “The chairman of council, his Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, has directed that the NEC virtual meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020 has been postponed.

“A new date for the meeting will be communicated to you.

“Any inconvenience this postponement might have caused is highly regrettable.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my best regards.”

The postponement may be connected to the virtual meeting of the National Executive Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress also slated for Thursday at the presidential villa.

All state governors elected on the platform of the APC are members of its NEC and are expected at the meeting convened by the acting chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, who was recognized by President Muhammadu Buhari based on the law.

