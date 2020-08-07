Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The political drama in Edo state took another dimension on Friday as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has ordered the Inspector General of Police to provide security for the 17 Edo All Progressives Congress Lawmakers.

The directive is contained in a letter addressed to the IGP by the AGF dated August 5, 2020 with reference No HAGF/IGP/2020/Vol 1/4 titled ” Re: Urgent and Nationalistic Appeal to Intervene in the Restoration of Constitutional Democracy in Edo State of Nigeria.”

In the said letter, Malami noted that the security measure is necessary to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The pro- Adams Oshiomhole’s lawmakers are supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The letter personally signed by the AGF reads: “My office is in receipt of a letter dated August 3, 2020, from Messrs. West- Idahosa and co, requesting for the intervention of my office on behalf of his clients who are members-elect of the Edo state House of Assembly, but who were excluded or prevented from being inaugurated till date since the House was inaugurated on June 17, 2019.

“The law firm has requested that the affected members-elect, who are willing to discharge their constitutional roles, should be inaugurated or sworn-in by the Clerk of the House. Furthermore; the members who have been sworn in should not be prevented from discharging their duties under whatsoever guise. The above request is in line with the provisions of sections 90, 91, 104 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered).

“In view of the foregoing and in order to ensure constitutional compliance with the dictates of section 91-96 of the 1999 constitution and also to prevent breakdown of peace, law and order, I am requesting that you kindly provide adequate security measure for the purpose of the inauguration of the concerned members and the subsequent sittings of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The 17 lawmakers on the platform of the APC and Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been in a showdown over the political intrigues in the state.