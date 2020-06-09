Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There is no going back in the determination of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to thoroughly screen aspirants as it has assembled lawyers, technocrats, and university dons to scrutinise aspirants for the Edo state governorship election.

Speaking while inaugurating the Screening and Appeals Committees at the party’s secretariat, National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, admitted that the party has not been thorough in scrutinizing aspirants previously, adding that screening has been just mere formalities.

He announced that the National Working Committee (NWC) has the final say in determining the qualification of the aspirants to contest the governorship party primaries.

The ruling party boss further confessed that the incidence of Bayelsa State governorship happened because the Deputy Governor was a serving senator, noting that he went through the screening of the party and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for just mere formalities.