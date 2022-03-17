The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arrested former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

Obiano, who has been on the Commission’s watchlist for months, was arrested at about 8.30pm.

He was reportedly on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States after handing over to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The EFCC had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime the Governor is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports, as well as other points of entry and exit.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It is, however, not yet clear why the anti-graft agency placed the governor on a watchlist.

Sources said that the move was an indication that the agency may have been discreetly investigating the governor and possibly have intelligence that he was planning to escape after handing over power to his successor, Professor Charles Soludo, on March 16, 2022.