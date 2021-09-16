From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, collapsed at the Presidential Villa on Thursday at an event organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Bawa had delivered his speech and was walking back to his seat when he suddenly became dizzy and slumped just before taking his seat.

He was immediately taken away from the venue, with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, leaving with him. The Permanent Secretary, Mr Bitrus Nabaso held forte on his behalf.

A short while later, the minister returned to announce that the EFCC boss had been stabilised.

