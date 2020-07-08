Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as fake news that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, got the sum of N4 billion from the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Reports had claimed that Osinbajo also allegedly gave instructions to Magu to release some of the recovered loots.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo has never been involved in such shady activities.

He said, “Inundated by the wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please rest assured they’re all LIES calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.

“The VP hasn’t and will never be involved in any such shady activities.”