From Fred Itua, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have surrounded the Abuja residence of a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

It was observed that armed personnel of the Nigeria Police Force were part of the operation

Senator Okorocha has been evading the anti-graft agency’s invitation since he was last arrested, a source told Daily Sun.