From Oluseye Ojo, Ado-Ekiti

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has not withdrawn from the governorship race as speculated in a section of the media.

The clarification was made on Saturday morning by his spokesperson, Moses Jolayemi, after a letter went viral on the social media, alleging that Oni has withdrawn from the governorship election holding today.

Jolayemi described the letter as the latest madness from Oni’s political enemies, saying those behind the fake letter have no meaningful and good intentions for the state.

A copy of the purported withdrawal letter sighted by The Sun Newspapers, carried the endorsement Segun Oni.

Jolayemi said: “I will respond to it as a madness. I am debunking the statement as madness. This is the last phase of their madness. I am urging the people of the state to go out en masse and vote for Segun Oni. If it is the will of God, Oni will win the election today.

“But if it is not, those people will die with their madness. Our people should disregard the statement as the handwork of the mad people.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .