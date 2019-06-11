Senator-Elect Ike Ekweremadu has joined joined the race to be the Deputy President of the Senate with his shocking nomination to stand for election.

Ekweremadu who never spoke of his intentions in the rundown to the elections was however nominated by senator-elect Chukwuka Utazi, a nomination which he (Ekwerenmadu) accepted.

His nomination came after the Nomination of Senator-elect Ovie Omo Agege of the APC to stand for the position of the Deputy Senate President.

As at the time of the report, the newly elected President of the 9th Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan was already presiding over the inaugural session while lawmakers were set to commence voting to dtermine who would be the Deputy Senate President