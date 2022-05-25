From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, is boycotting the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holding in Enugu State on Wednesday.

This came as the struggle for the control of the party’s delegates for the between the camps of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ekweremadu continued in the courts.

A statement on Wednesday morning by the Director General of Ekweremadu’s Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Ogbo Asogwa, indicated that they would continue to pursue their case challenging the 3-man delegates’ list in the Court of Appeal.

Asogwa stated: “We wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Meanwhile, we continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.”