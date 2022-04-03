By Adewale Sanyaolu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said selections may not hold next year.

Adeboye said this Sunday morning during the Church’s mostly Thanksgiving Service which holds every first Sunday of the month.

Adeboye in a live telecast service streamed live and monitored by Daily said the high level of insecurity in the country was worrisome.

He explained that those causing mayhem across the country were not even sure that they will live to witness 2023 because rapture may take place before then.