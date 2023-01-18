From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Police of Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has cleared the air that that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Daba, is expected to retire come March 1st, 2023.

The IGP would turn 60 in March, having been born in 1963 is due for retirement.

Responding to a question from State House correspondents on whether or not the IGP was retiring, he said: “I don’t know where you got your record but by the provision of Police Act 2020, the IGP is now supposed to have a tenure of 4-year period and Mr. President has given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of the IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the then DIG Baba as the acting Inspector General of Police in April 6, 2021.

The Police council had confirmed him as the substantive Inspector General of Police on June 2021.

Recall there had been concerns over the expected retirement of the IGP, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of this year.