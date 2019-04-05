Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has resigned from office.

Although there is no official confirmation from both the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC), a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in his legal team has confirmed his resignation.

The lawyer who spoke to our correspondent on the matter in confidence said: “I have just spoken with him. He confirmed to me that he resigned voluntarily yesterday (Thursday).”

His reported resignation is coming barely 24 hours after the National Judicial Council concluded investigating him for various allegations of misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has denied reports that Justice Walter Onnoghen has resigned from office.

When our correspondent visited the Supreme Court for confirmation, the Director of Information and Press, Dr. Festus Akande, denied the report describing the news as rumour.

Another official from the office of the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, who confided in our correspondent, equally denied the reports as mere rumour.

Similarly, the media aide to Justice Onnoghen, Awassam Bassey, and the Director of Information, National Judicial Council (NJC), Mr. Soji Oye, have both denied the report of Onnoghen’s resignation.