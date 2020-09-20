The Emir of Zazzau Alhaji She hu Idris has died

A tweet from the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el Rufai said he died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna today after a brief illness. He also announced that janazah prayer for the latest Emir will hold in Zaria by 5pm today.

VERY SAD: It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of the father of our state, His Highness Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR. He died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna today after a brief illness. Janazah prayer in Zaria is scheduled for 5pm in Sha Allah. https://t.co/hofOkMyl9N