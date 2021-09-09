From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo residents stayed back at their homes today even as President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrives the State to commission some projects.

The residents totally complied to the directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) made through the Directorate of States of the group.

In a statement on Tuesday,the Head of Directorate of States of IPOB,Chika Edoziem had directed a total lockdown of the State in solidarity of their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is still under the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS).

As early as 8 am, our correspondent who visited some of the major busy places in the Owerri metropolis reported that the places were like a ghost town,completely deserted.

No vehicular movements on the roads even as banks ,filling stations,schools and markets were completely shutdown.

