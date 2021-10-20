Operatives of the Nigeria Police Lagos State command have come down heavily on suspected protesters of the #EndSARS at the Lekki Toll gate area, beating them up and throwing them inside a waiting van that conveyed them to the police headquarters.

The protester were at the Lekki Toll gate to commemorate the anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

A young man who claimed to be a Canadian citizens was manhandled and thrown into the police van and taken to an unknown destination.

Also journalists were being attacked by the police who have deployed heavily at the Lekki Toll Gate area.

Many residents of the Lekki area riding in the cars were spotted waving Nigeria flag and shouting #EndSARS Soro Soke, while stern look policemen try frantically to stop them.

Details soon…

