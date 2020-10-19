From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Hundreds of young men and women, Monday morning took to the streets in Kano demanding an end to the already disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protest walk which took off from Sarki Yaki by Court Road apparently beat the tight security arrangements put in place to discourage the demonstration in the state.

The protesters moved peacefully through the Court Road, France Road, down Festing Road and rounding up at Sarki Yaki Junction.

It was observed that the demonstrators were initially unaccompanied by any security agency, many of which had no clue of the take off point of the protest.

However a detachment of police officers appeared on the scene of the demonstration about 30 minutes after the youths took to the street while two pick SUVs belonging to the Department of State Services (DSS)were sighted trailing behind the demonstrators from a distance.

The youths sang solidarity songs denouncing not just the brutality of the scrapped unit of the Nigeria Police Force but the general state of affairs in the country. Many of them also carried placards with inscriptions listing sundry grievances against the Buhari led administration and asking for change .

One of the protesters who gave his name as Itabo Inusa told this reporter that the demonstrators have no leader adding every one of them is a leader of the movement

He explained that the demonstration was more than the push to end the SARS adding they would not have been on the streets demonstrating today given that SARS has been already been disbanded by the authorities. .

He said the situation in Nigeria is so difficult and now is the time to speak out, adding that the present government has failed the country, especially the youths.

Details soon…