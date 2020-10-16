BY PHILIP NWOSU

There was pandemonium at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road Friday night as #EndSARS protesters took over the airport toll gate leading to the MM1 and MM2 local airports in Ikeja, block the toll gate and barred motorists from using the road.

Many motorists who were not aware of the blockade, were caught in the web of a huge gridlock as vehicles cannot access the area to Ikeja and other communities within the Airport.

Officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force, whose residence is located around the airport were forced to turn back and use a longer route to access the Sam Ethnan Air Force base on Airport road.

Details to come…