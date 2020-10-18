John Adams Minna

The ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country has forced the National Examinations Council (NECO) to rescheduled one of its SSCE Examinations papers currently going on across the country.

Mallam disclosed that the decision to rescheduled the Examinations follows blockage on free movement of vehicles at the City entrance gate in Benin, the Edo state capital, hence the inability of the council vehicle to deliver the papers for today (Monday) Examinations.

According to the statement, “This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin. The NECO delivery truck had left its take off point well in advance on Friday 16 October 2020, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then”.

​He maintained that while NECO regrets any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause its esteemed stakeholders, especially the Candidates, “the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination”.