From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Residents of Enugu this morning remained indoors in total compliance to the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in solidarity with their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is suppose to appear in court in Abuja today.

Today’s sit-at-home seem to have been obeyed more than the previous ones apparently because it is to show solidarity with Kanu.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

IPOB had while withdrawing the order for Mondays sit-at-home, said that sit-at-home will be only on the days Kanu will be in court.

As expected no vehicle is on the road and even the people are not even seen on the streets, no market opened while government and private businesses are all paralyzed as it is a total lockdown.

Meanwhile, there is unconfirmed information that a vehicle carrying loads and shop were burnt around Eke-Obinagu along Enugu-Abakaliki Road.