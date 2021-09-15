Enyimba Football Club on Wednesday unveiled former Nigeria international, Finidi George, as the new head coach of the team.

In a social media post, the club confirmed the appointment with a bit of excitement in the caption, “How great is it to have a legend as an Elephant”.

George has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Aba side.

He replaces Fatai Osho whose contract expired at the end of August.

