BY TOSIN AJIRIRE

Big Brother Naija season 5 witnessed its first disqualification as Erica is disqualified for disrespecting Big Brother rules after being issued three strikes and a strong warning on her second strike.

Ngozi ‘Erica’ Nlewedim, popularly called Erica, was disqualified from the reality show for confronting fellow housemate Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him.

Her repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules also earned her the disqualification.

Erica, who was the Head of House (HOH), had earlier gotten two strikes for repeatedly breaking the house rules.

She was disqualified for bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.

Big Brother also reiterated the rules of the reality show while addressing the housemates on Sunday evening.

He said, “BBNaija rule book clearly states in Article 18 sub-section 1 that other types of violence, including provocation, goading, bullying, and victimisation may be punished by Big Brother in any way Big Brother chooses.”

Details soon…