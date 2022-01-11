By Adewale Sanyaolu

A former head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan is dead.

Shonekan died in Lagos at the age of 85.

Shonekan succeeded the military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

Shonekan, was a boardroom guru before his selection to head the Interim National Government.