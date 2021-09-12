By Rita Okoye

Reality TV star, Paul Ephraim, popularly known as Jaypaul, has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season Six Reality Show. He is the 14th housemate to leave Biggie house.

Shortly after his eviction came that of Jackie B who automatically became the 15th housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Shine Ya Eye Edition.

Jaypaul and Jackie B had been nominated for eviction alongside Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Whitemoney and Sasky.

Others who have been evicted from the BBNaija Season Six show include Arin, Beatrice, Boma, Jaypaul, JMK, Kayvee, Maria, Michael, Niyi, Peace, Princess, Sammie, Tega, and Yerins.

Before Jaypaul left the House with sadness written all over his face, he got a goodbye kiss from his love interest, Sasky.

Jaypaul, is 29-year-old Lagos based musician and actor, who believes the Big Brother Naija House will be the perfect opportunity to help boost his already fledgling career in the Nigerian entertainment industry. While Jackie B is a proud single mum and hard worker with a passion for life. She is an interior designer and a certified event and wedding planner and went to university in the UK where she had her son.