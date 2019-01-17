Molly Kilete

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh, who was murdered along the Abuja-Keffi/Kaduna road, would be buried on January 23.

Badeh, who was ambushed and killed on his way back to Abuja from his farm, would be buried at the National Military Cemetery located along the Abuja Airport road with full military honours.

Funeral programme to kick start his burial will begin with a service of songs scheduled for January, 20, at the Nigerian Air Force Base Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive, at 5 O’clock in the evening.

The funeral programme is being organised by the Defence Headquarters.

