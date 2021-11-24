HRH, Eze Henry Anoruo Madumere, the father of the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Pa Madumere, who is the traditional ruler of the Ezi-Mbieri Autonomous Community, was released by the kidnappers in the early morning of Wednesday.

He was taken straight to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Pa Madumere arrived at his home town of Achi, where he was received with thunderous shouts of joy by his family and subjects.

The family thanks all.

More details later…

