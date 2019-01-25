The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has suffered a major setback in its quest to penetrate the zone as former governor of old Anambra State, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, has defected to his former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At a defection ceremony held in his house, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, told the former governor that they were in his home to ask him to return to his family, the PDP, where his people have found opportunity to redeem Ndigbo.