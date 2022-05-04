There has been another explosion at a fuel station at Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday.

Eye witness who disclosed the incident to our correspondent said 2 persons died in the incident which occurred very early in the morning.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The source noted that the victims involved were actually attempting to detonate the bomb at the flo station before it exploded on them.

The State police spokesperson,Michael Abattam confirmed the incident.