By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo
Barely three days after a bomb explosion killed more than six persons at Iware, a suburb of Jalingo, another explosion has rocked a drinking joint in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital on Friday night causing minor injuries to a few persons.
Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that a man riding on a bike dropped the device near a drinking joint under a tree and drove off shortly before it went off.
Luckily, there was no casualty or serious injuries as the explosive device was dropped a bit far from the elevation where the people were seated.
Our correspondent who visited the scene of the explosion at Nukai village in Jalingo reports that a neighboring house was partly shattered by the impact while the tree was shredded of it’s lush greenery.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has called on the people to be more vigilant in the midst of the new security challenge in the state.
Kunini noted that with the Nukai explosion coming barely a few days after the Iware explosion, it is clear that the terrorists are bent on doing mayhem in the state and the people must stay woke to notice and report any suspicious movement to the appropriate authorities.
He called on security agencies to step up their surveillance and be more proactive to stop the terrorists in the bid to turn the state into another theater of bloodbath and carnage.
Leave a Reply