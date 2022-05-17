FROM DESMOND MGBOH

A huge explosion has occurred in the Sabon Garri area of Kano state with an unspecified number of person feared killed and wounded .

The blast which went off at about 9am, occurred near a primary school along Court Road by Aba Road, with many children affected .

As at press time it was not clear whether it was a case of a bomb blast or as a result of a gas explosion.

Meanwhile the police anti bomb unit and several security units have moved to scene of the incident while residents of Sabon Gari of the metropolis have been thrown in to utter confusion.

Hundreds of cars speeding in different directions to pick up children have left huge traffic in many parts of the affected area.