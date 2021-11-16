It was disaster at the Ladipo market in Lagos, South west Nigeria, as no fewer than five persons died when a gas explosion occurred at the market located in Mushin Local Government area of the state.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the explosion occurred at the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic retail centre located on Ojekunle Street at the popular Ladipo Spare Parts Market.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident..

He stated that the bodies of four adults have so far been recovered from the scene of the explosion. They comprised three men and a woman identified as one Mama Funmi.

