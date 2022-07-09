From Joseph Obukata, Warri

An explosion has been reported at Matrix Tank Farm in Ifiekporo, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The explosion occurred from the gas section of the tank farm, multiple sources said Friday night.

As at the time of filing this report, no live has been reported lost as fire fighters are battling to curtail the fire which erupted from the explosion.

Residents living in Ifiekporo, Ugbuwangue and parts of Edjeba communities, confirmed hearing the earth-shaking sounds from the blast.

Flame of fire were sighted from the vicinity and around buildings in the area.

Alhaji Luqman Salam-Alada and Mr. Fred Olomoro, CEO and Safety Manager of Matrix Energy, respectively, reportedly confirmed on telephone that the situation was under control as at the time of this report.

Chairman of Warri South Council, Dr. Michael Tidi, also confirmed the incident, calling on residents of Warri to remain calm.

He said that the explosion heard in parts of the town Friday night (July 8) which was caused by flame at Matrix Tank Farm at Ifiekporo Community, was being contained.

According to him, the incident may have resulted from loading activities at the tank farm.

Dr. Tidi, who has since called on the relevant authorities and government agencies, assured that the situation has been brought under control as fire service vehicles had been mobilized to the scene and were already containing the inferno.