BY PHILIP NWOSU

Heavy explosion on Tuesday evening rocked the Ajao Estate area of Lagos, killing a mother and her child.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the explosion occurred at about 6pm on Tuesday when the woman and her child were alleged to be attempting to refill a welding cylinder when the explosion occurred.

Several persons were injured, but a Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the injured have been evacuated to a hospital around the area.

He declined to mention the hospital where they were evacuated to, but added that a tailor who has his shop near the gas shop was badly injured and also several passersby.

When sunnewsonline.com visited the area which was on a street identified as Inua Mohammed street, off Asa Afariogun street, we were able to count four vehicles which were destroyed and several shops also destroyed,

The fire which was started as a result of the explosion were quickly put off by members of the Lagos state fire service and the LASEMA personnel , while the the mangled bodies of the victims were still lying on the road.

More details soon…