• says his target is woo Ugwuanyi, Makinde, Mohammed to join

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Femi Fani-Kayode has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kayode said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help foster the unity of the country.

He added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

According to Fani-Kayode, he was instrumental to the exit of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governors to the APC.

The governors he mentioned were Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawale of Zamfara State.

He further said that he has friends across party line and was wooing the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to join the ruling party.

Details later..

