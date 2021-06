From Godwin Tsa

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) has convicted and sentenced former chairman of House of Representatives probe panel, Farouk Lawal to seven years imprisonment for demanding $3m bribe from an oil magnate, Femi Otedola.

Justice Angela Otaluka in her judgment on Tuesday, convicted the ex- lawmaker on all three count charges the ICPC preferred against him.

